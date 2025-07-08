Dallas weather: Severe weather brings flooding to Dallas, Fort Worth

The Brief Storms moved through North Texas on Tuesday night. Several flash flood warnings were issued until 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Sun and storms are expected through Wednesday.



A severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warnings are currently in effect in North Texas.

The heavy rains brought flooding and swift-moving water to the DFW area, requiring water rescues Tuesday evening.

Severe weather warning

Severe Thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Dallas, Ellis, Johnson and Tarrant counties until 11 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties until 11:00 p.m.

DFW water rescues

Around 5:14 p.m., Dallas Fire said they were called to Mountain Creek Lake after three overturned kayaks were seen in the water.

The three kayakers were seen in the water yelling for help, and one was seen not wearing a flotation device, the department said.

Dallas Fire launched two boats and recovered the kayakers safely.

Around 6 p.m., a man was found in distress in a creek near Shady Trail. The department said he was seen in the water holding on to a tree limb. They said he was rescued within 20 minutes.

Live North Texas Radar

Tuesday night overnight forecast

Residents are urged to "stay weather-aware" for the next two days, particularly late Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, and to ensure they have a way to receive weather warnings.

7-day forecast