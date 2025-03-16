'Several people were shot' in Fort Worth early Sunday morning

article

The Brief Multiple people were shot in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police. Homicide detectives are investigating the situation. The exact number of people who were shot has not been released.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that involved multiple people, according to police officials.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of W. Vickery Blvd., in the Alamo Heights neighborhood just off of Chisholm Trail Pkwy.

Very little information has been released by police officials, but they do say "several people were shot."

There is no word on whether any of the injuries were fatal, but homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.