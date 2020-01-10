Several North Texas schools let out early Friday ahead of severe weather threat

The severe weather threat forecasted for Friday has left many with flashbacks of what could happen, like the damage from October's storms that brought tornadoes.

Several North Texas private schools decided to not take any chances when it comes to the safety of students and staff, so they decided to call it quits early.

Many schools, like White Rock Montessori and St, Thomas Aquinas in Dallas, made the decision mid-morning to end the school day hours ahead of schedule.

Parents received a text message or call, letting them know that their kids would be released early.

Cars began lining up around the schools shortly after.

Some parents were able to make it in time. Others sent trusted family members in their place.

“My daughter got a text message alert and she called me and just finished my workout, headed home, showered and came over,” said Bill Persinger, who picked up his grandchild.

Advertisement

“They said we were going to go home early because of the severe thunderstorms and because there was going to be traffic later,” student Kayci Tafalla said.

SKY4 was overhead as students at St. Mark's School in North Dallas left the campus for the day.

Administrators made the decision to end class at 12:30 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather.

St. Mark's also cancelled all after school activities.

St. Marks was among the schools damaged by last year's tornado.

Most parents said they were glad their schools took proactive measures.