Several North Texas lakes closed to due high water

Due to the rain we've experienced for what's felt like all month, almost every North Texas lake is above normal.

Low lying roads, docks and boat ramps are closed at some lakes because of high water. It could have an effect on Memorial Day plans.

Several major lakes are all flooded with high water.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer. But high water levels at several North Texas lakes have some thinking twice about going for a swim.

SKY 4 captured a bird’s eye view of Grapevine Lake on Friday several picnic tables, beaches, parking spots and campground sites now underwater after a week of heavy rain.

Morgan Denny with Grapevine Parks and Recreation says weekend visitors are welcome to enjoy the water. But she warns seven boat ramps, Meadowmere Park and the WhoaZone Water Park are all closed due to flooding.

"Most of those are closed because once they get covered with water, you can’t see the gates or any of the things that might actually mess up somebody’s watercraft," she said.

It’s a similar story at Lewisville, Benbrook and Joe Pool Lakes with several parks, campgrounds and boat ramps either completely closed or partially closed until further notice.

This partially submerged fishing pier at Grapevine Lake is inaccessible for humans but a temporary hangout for wildlife.

Life jackets are even more critical in debris-filled lakes. But if you’re not up for a swim, just relax and enjoy the view.