Blue Alert: Man wanted for shooting Texas police officer

Published  October 4, 2024 7:14am CDT
MEMPHIS, Texas - A Blue Alert was issued early Friday morning for a man suspected of shooting a police officer in the Texas Panhandle.

The search is on for 33-year-old Seth Altman.

Sheriff’s deputies in Hall County, near Amarillo, said Altman opened fire on police as they tried to arrest him on Thursday night for a burglary charge.

The Memphis, Texas police chief was shot and flown to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Altman is now wanted for the attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

He's described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 220 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans when he was last seen running towards Highway 287 in Memphis. 

Anyone who spots him should contact 911 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 806-259-2636.