Police activity disrupts DART White Rock Station service

Published  November 12, 2025 1:14pm CST
Dallas Area Rapid Transit
The Brief

    • DART service at the White Rock Station was temporarily suspended Wednesday due to police activity, including the bomb squad.
    • Police, a K-9 unit, and a bomb robot appeared to be searching a car. There was also a collision between a DART bus and an SUV.
    • DART service has resumed, but police have not yet released details about what happened.

DALLAS - Two separate incidents that happened at the same time disrupted traffic in and around the Dallas Area Rapid Transit White Rock Station on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Just before noon, police shut down the entrance to the DART parking lot while they searched a small, dark-colored sedan. All service at the station was suspect.

Images from SKY 4 showed police and K-9 units inspecting a car. The bomb squad was also on the scene.

There also appeared to be a collision between a DART bus and an SUV near the station along Northwest Highway.

DART confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what prompted the car search or if investigators found anything. However, the station resumed operations about a half hour later.

Police also didn't say whether the people injured in the crash were on the DART bus or the SUV.

The Source: The information in this story comes from DART service announcements and the SKY 4 helicopter.

