Police activity disrupts DART White Rock Station service
DALLAS - Two separate incidents that happened at the same time disrupted traffic in and around the Dallas Area Rapid Transit White Rock Station on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Just before noon, police shut down the entrance to the DART parking lot while they searched a small, dark-colored sedan. All service at the station was suspect.
Images from SKY 4 showed police and K-9 units inspecting a car. The bomb squad was also on the scene.
There also appeared to be a collision between a DART bus and an SUV near the station along Northwest Highway.
DART confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what prompted the car search or if investigators found anything. However, the station resumed operations about a half hour later.
Police also didn't say whether the people injured in the crash were on the DART bus or the SUV.
The Source: The information in this story comes from DART service announcements and the SKY 4 helicopter.