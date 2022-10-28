Serial killer Billy Chemirmir's alleged victims remembered after cases dismissed

Family members of victims allegedly killed by serial killer Billy Chemimir gathered Friday for a moment of silence to read the names of the victims whose cases were dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney.

Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder twice and given two life sentences, and Dallas County prosecutors are confident that he will never get out of prison.

The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.

Even though family members of other victims of Chemirmir expected their cases to be dismissed they still want their loved ones to be remembered.

"We understood our cases would be dismissed, we do not fit the cookie cutter system for justice with so many victims," said Shannon Dion, whose mother, Deloris Gleason, was one of Chemirmir's alleged victims.

Chemirmir was indicted for 20 cases that have not been tried. 11 of those cases, never will be.

"When we got word last Friday that they had gone through the dismissal process, it was still a bit of a gut punch," said Dan Probst, whose mother is believed to have been killed by Chemirmir.

Attorney Toby Shook, who is not involved in the Chemirmir case, but spent many years in the DA's office, explained why the cases will not be tried.

"A lot of those cases were used as extraneous offenses. The DA used them to help prove his guilt, so they were really valuable," Shook said. "It doesn't make sense to keep trying him over and over again. And that is the reason they had to dismiss them."

Deloris Gleason was killed in her apartment at the Tradition Prestonwood six years ago.

"Six years ago today I kissed my mom goodbye. Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 she lived in the apartment up there. I did not know that would be the last time I would see my mother," said Dion.

At Friday's moment of silence, Gleason and the 10 other victims with dismissed cases were remembered.

"We thought how can we connect our loved ones' names to the terrible crimes that happened, that is why we are here," said Dan Probst, who then brought attention to the day's storms. "This is not rain, these are the tears of our angels."

Karen Harris's mother, Miriam Nelson was one of the 9 cases Chemirmir was indicted on in Collin County.

Collin County's District Attorney Greg Willis has not yet decided if he will pursue the death penalty.

"If you have 22 indictments for capital murder and you don't get the death penalty, why does Texas have the death penalty? This is the most egregious crime, it deserves the most egregious sentence," said Harris.

Dion says she is now focused on making senior living establishments safer.

"We would like to see al visitors sign in and have name tags. All entrances secured and monitored. We would like properties to share with the residents when criminal activities have occurred," she said.