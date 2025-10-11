'Senseless': Victim's mother speaks out after PetSmart shooting over 'Thank You'

The Brief A woman was shot and killed outside a Dallas PetSmart following an argument over not saying "thank you." The victim, Cecilia Simpson ("CeeCee"), was allegedly followed by the suspect, Keona Hampton, after walking away from the initial confrontation. Keona Hampton has been arrested and charged with murder; the victim's family is now seeking support for her children who witnessed the tragedy.



A senseless tragedy. That’s what the mother of a woman who was killed earlier this week is calling her daughter’s murder after she was killed over the lack of a ‘thank you.’

What we know:

Leslie Wickware was waiting for her daughter Cecilia Simpson, affectionately known as ‘CeeCee’ by her family, to come and visit her.

"It's like a bad dream that I can never wake up from," said Wickware.

"But that never happened. It’s a sad, difficult, hard thing. Senseless."

The backstory:

CeeCee was shot and killed by Keona Hampton outside a PetSmart.

Keona Zachyua Hampton (Source: Dallas County Jail)

According to a police report, she had opened the door for Hampton and when she didn’t say thank you, CeeCee called her out on it. Which would lead to an argument between the two women that CeeCee would walk away from and take refuge in the PetSmart, telling employees she was being followed.

Hampton admitted to following CeeCee into PetSmart, throwing a bottle at her car as she was trying to leave, and getting into a fight, before eventually shooting her in the parking lot.

Hampton has been arrested for the murder of CeeCee and had previously been arrested for assaulting a family member.

What they're saying:

"I would never forget my granddaughter calling me, telling me that her mother had got I would never forget those screams. I would never forget the screams when she was calling me, telling me her mother got shot the screens in the emergency room, the doctor told us she didn't make it," said Wickware.

CeeCee’s 16-year-old son says he doesn’t sleep much anymore because, instead of dreams, he’s plagued by one unanswered question after another.

"My mom as a bigger person, she walked away multiple times," said Simpson’s son, Derion Williams.

Derion Williams (left) and Cecilia Simpson (right)

"What was she thinking? What was going through her mind? Why did she have to follow my mom? What provoked her to continue to engage with my mom to do that? What drove her to do that?"

Local perspective:

CeeCee’s family wants her to be remembered for more than just the way her life ended.

"It's crazy, you know, because one day you wake up with your mom next to your side the next day is just, it's quiet. Can't see her no more," said Williams. "It was all love. She showed her love in many ways, even if you didn’t take it, she showed her love."

"Outside of this tragedy, she was a person who had a family, who was a mother, a daughter, a sister who will miss her," said the victim’s sister, Monica Nelson.

CeeCee’s daughter was with her at the time of the attack and saw everything. Her family says they’re trying to raise enough money to make sure she and her brother get the counseling and support they need following this tragedy.