Senate Bill 14 banning gender-affirming care for children stalls in Texas House

A bill that would block gender-affirming treatments and therapies for Texas children stalled Tuesday afternoon in the Texas House.

The bill already passed the Senate. It is on track to pass the House with majority Republican support. But not before the public health committee addressed a procedural mistake that was pointed out by Democrat opponents.

All of this happened as protesters disrupted the House proceedings.

Discussion on Senate Bill 14 didn't start until around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

And as soon as a point of order was raised, people sitting in the gallery started chanting "trans folks deserve more."

The speaker cleared the gallery.

At the State Capitol Tuesday, a large and boisterous crowd gathered outside the House chamber.

Hundreds of LGBTQ advocates and the parents of transgender kids in attendance as the house takes up a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Texas.

Senate Bill 14 would prohibit trans youth from getting puberty blockers and other hormone therapy needed to transition.

Trans kids who already access these treatments for gender-affirming care would have to be "weaned off" in a "medically appropriate" manner.

A majority of state representatives — all of them Republicans — support restrictions that previously passed in the Senate.

Sitting in the gallery, dozens of supporters of the bill wearing red shirts with the words "save Texas kids."

As soon as the bill was brought to the House floor for debate, outbursts from spectators forced Speaker Dade Phelan to clear the room.

"Well, there's going to be litigation about it as there has been in other states," said David Coale, a constitutional law attorney.

Coale says if SB 14 is ultimately signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Biden administration will likely get involved.

"Generally speaking, the challenges of this kind of law have involved the constitution's protection of equal protection. Everyone has to be treated equally," Coale said.

But Coale added the Department of Justice will likely face many roadblocks as the legal challenges play out.

"On the other hand, you have a federal judiciary that is well known in recent years for taking a very conservative history based let's not extend these protections too far, approach this kind of constitutional issue," he said.

The point of order that was raised by a Democrat lawmaker before the outburst had to do with a procedural error.

Republican Rep. Dustin Burrows tweeted that SB14 will be taken up on the House floor later this week.