Sen. Ted Cruz out of quarantine, returning to the capitol

United States Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he’s ready to return to Washington D.C.

Cruz has been in his Houston home for the past two weeks after coming in contact with two people who later tested positive for coronavirus.

He talked to FOX 4 News by phone. He said he feels fine and has no symptoms. Cruz also said he’s ready to join the Senate debate over emergency response plans.

“This is a serious public health threat. We need to take it seriously. At the same time, we shouldn’t give in to the voices that are trying to spread panic and hysteria. We need to listen to the science. We need to listen to the doctors and the medical professionals,” he said.

Sen. Cruz said he expects Congress will move swiftly to get aid to the American people.

He’s urging the White House to make the health crisis itself the top priority, including expanded access to testing.

