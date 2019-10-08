Security officer fatally shoots burglary suspect at North Dallas Apple Store

A suspected robber was shot and killed inside the Apple Store in North Dallas overnight.

The fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store on Knox Street. It was actually open at the time because there was some construction going on.

A spokesman for the Dallas Police Department said the back door of the business was open so the construction workers could easily go in and out. A security officer was sitting by the door.

“The suspect entered the rear of the building wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle in an attempt to commit a robbery. The suspect attempted to disarm the security officer. However, the security officer was able to pull his weapon and fire multiple shots at the suspect,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

The suspect tried to run away after being shot but collapsed in the alley. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the case will be investigated by DPD’s Special Investigations Unit because it involves a security officer who is also a retired Dallas police officer.

Apple said it is working closely with local police regarding the incident.

"The loss of life is a tragedy and we are grateful that no one else was involved. Apple cares deeply about the safety of our customers and employees and we are committed to providing a secure environment for all who enter our stores," the company said in a statement.

A sign on the door of the business states it will be closed on Tuesday.