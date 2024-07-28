Expand / Collapse search

Security guard shoots armed man in Far Northeast Dallas

July 28, 2024
Far Northeast Dallas
DALLAS - A security guard shot a man in Far Northeast Dallas overnight, leaving him in critical condition.

It happened in a parking lot on Skillman Street at Interstate 635.

Dallas police said there was a fight, so a licensed security officer sprayed the crowd with pepper spray. Most people left.

But police said one man ran towards his vehicle and then raised a weapon.

The security guard fired his gun, hitting the man.

No arrests were made, but police said a grand jury will review the incident. 