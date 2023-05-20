Security guard killed by suspect breaking into cars identified; search for shooter continues

Police have identified the security guard killed by a man who was breaking into a car at a popular and busy Dallas shopping center Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Preston Center Plaza at Preston Road and Northwest Highway.

According to Dallas police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m., when 34-year-old Adalberto Santiago saw a man breaking into a car.

When Santiago confronted the man, a fight happened and the suspect shot the security guard. Santiago was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The search for the gunman is continuing Saturday.

Dallas police said the suspect drove off in a gold Toyota Camry, which was later found in a closed parking lot in the 2200 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road, but the suspect was not there.

No further details have been released about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jonequia Acrond at 214-605-4691 or email jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov.