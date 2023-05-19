Suspect trying to break into vehicles shoots security guard at Preston Center, city says

The city of University Park says there is a large police presence outside of Preston Center West following a shooting.

The city says a suspect was trying to break into cars around 3:30 p.m. when they were confronted by a security guard.

The suspect then shot the security guard and took off in a gold Toyota Camry, according to the city.

Police say the security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dallas Police are investigating the case.

The suspect is still not in custody.

FOX 4 crews say that investigators appear to be focusing on a parking garage.

Police are asking people to avoid the area around the shopping center.