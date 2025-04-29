Second victim in Arlington double homicide identified

article

17-year-old Saman Islam is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $100,000 for the aggravated assault charge, and $1,000,000 for the capital murder charge.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office has identified the second victim in a double homicide that happened on Saturday, April 26 at an Arlington QuikTrip.

Fatal Arlington Shooting

The backstory:

Arlington Police say they were called to the 5600 block of S. Cooper Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the parking lot. They were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

The 20-year-old was identified on Sunday as Omed Abdal, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner reports Abdal died in the hospital emergency room.

The 19-year-old victim has been identified as Ayaz Mohsin Abdullah. The medical examiner's report shows Abdullah died in the hospital emergency room.

Officers also found another 19-year-old who was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Investigators say many people involved in the shooting, including the suspected gunman, were still at the scene when police arrived. They were quickly detained, police say.

Suspect Identified

Witnesses told police the two groups got into a fight in the parking lot. During the fight, police say 17-year-old Saman Islam got a gun from a vehicle and fired multiple rounds.

Police say they are unsure about what started the fight.

The Latest:

Islam was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail. He was then transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond has been set at $100,000 for the aggravated assault charge, and $1,000,000 for the capital murder charge.