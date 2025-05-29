Second Mexican national sentenced 20 years for $3m Duncanville meth bust

article

The Brief The Brief

A second defendant in a Duncanville methamphetamine trafficking case, Moises Elias Saavedra Posadas, received a 20-year federal prison sentence. Saavedra Posadas, an undocumented Mexican national, was involved in distributing over 4 grams of pure methamphetamine. The case uncovered a large-scale operation at a Dallas auto body shop, seizing over 107 pounds of crystal meth worth over $3 million.



The second defendant convicted of large-scale methamphetamine trafficking in Duncanville, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in federal prison.

The news was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

What we know:

Moises Elias Saavedra Posadas, 45, a Mexican national illegally living in the United States, pled guilty to methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute in February 2025.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Wednesday, May 28, by United States District Judge David C. Godbey.

According to court documents, Saavedra Posadas helped codefendant Gerardo Barraza Ortiz deliver more than 4 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine on two separate occasions.

Officers with the Duncanville Police Department executed a search warrant at an auto body shop located on South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, Texas, where several identifying documents belonging to Saavedra Posadas were located.

Dallas drug bust

The majority of the methamphetamine was located in 1,022 small packages hidden in buckets and pallets.

A further search of the auto body shop revealed a freezer, burners, coolers, storage bins, and barrels that were being used to store, cook, and convert liquid methamphetamine into a crystalized form.

Officers also located three firearms and several pounds of marijuana during the search.

According to the Duncanville Police Department, the 107.05 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, if sold in ounce quantities, has a street value of approximately $3,128,400.00 in the Dallas, Texas area.

Dig deeper:

Testimony from co-defendant Barraza Ortiz’s sentencing hearing revealed that on June 2, 2022, officers located approximately 107.05 pounds of crystalized methamphetamine during a search of the building.

Barraza Ortiz was sentenced to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment in March 2025 by U.S. District Judge Godbey.

Featured article

Local perspective:

The Duncanville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation into this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Leal and Sarah Douglas prosecuted the case.