Search continues for person who murdered Fort Worth ISD employee in school parking lot

Forest Hill police say they know who murdered an employee at an elementary school Wednesday. And while they search for him, they are not telling the public who he is.

It's been a strange investigation.

Parents of young students weren't told a thing about the murder before school Wednesday until after school let out.

The identity of the Sellers Elementary School employee who was killed has not been released, but some who knew her have been paying tribute to her at the school.

Balloons and flowers line a fence at David K Sellars Elementary, a Fort Worth ISD school in Forest Hill. It’s just feet from where a female cafeteria worker was murdered.

Thursday, people stopped by to pay their respects to the longtime district employee who was shot and killed in the school’s parking lot before the start of her workday Wednesday.

"There’s a fine line as it relates to how much information we can give. It could compromise our case," said Forst Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns. "We do have a person of interest identified."

But police are not releasing the person of interest’s name.

Chief Burns only said the victim and the killer knew each other but wouldn’t elaborate on the relationship.

Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., investigators say the woman was seen speaking to someone in silver Chevy Impala. She was shot and killed, and the Impala took off.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office found the Impala in Fort Worth shortly after the shooting, but the vehicle was abandoned.

Police aren’t disclosing where the car was parked or what pointed deputies to that unidentified location.

Chief Burns does confirm the Impala found matched video footage police received of the shooting.

"We do have him identified. We have certain information to give out. But at this time, we are going to hold off until we get more information and connect the dots," Burns said.

FOX 4 also asked Chief Burns why his department held off on releasing basic information publicly in a timely manner Wednesday.

Police issued a press release at 5 p.m. Wednesday confirming a murder took place on campus well after the children had gone home from school.

"Well, we have an ongoing investigation, and we could compromise our investigation and the case if we started releasing too much information," Burns said.

Forest Hill police have that Chevy Impala plus the victim’s vehicle. Right now, they’re searching for evidence in both cars to hopefully learn more in this investigation.