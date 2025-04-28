VIDEO: Seagoville neighborhood shootout leaves one dead

The Brief A shootout in the middle of a Seagoville neighborhood on Sunday morning left a 19-year-old man dead. 51-year-old Larry Robertson is now charged with murder because of a surveillance video shared with police. Taneisha Ortega says she watched and tried to help the 19-year-old before he passed away and described it as a haunting encounter.



A shootout in the middle of a Seagoville neighborhood on Sunday morning left a 19-year-old man dead.

51-year-old Larry Robertson is now charged with murder as a surveillance video shared with police and obtained by FOX 4 reportedly shows Robertson driving a black Kia passenger car near the 19-year-old, who was seen on camera wearing a red sweatshirt.

In the video, words can be heard exchanged, then gunfire.

The 19-year-old runs out of frame as he’s shot.

The Kia drove off but, according to an arrest warrant, Seagoville police located the Kia and arrested Robertson, who was sharing his story with investigators.

According to the arrest affidavit, Robertson lives in the neighborhood and told police, "That dude came around my house, he had a pistol, he pointed it at me…"

Robertson’s family later told police that two males were seen on surveillance footage loitering around their home.

What they're saying:

The Seagoville Police Chief, Ray Calverley, believes the fatal shooting should never have happened.

"Bad things happen everywhere, but you know this is not the way to solve it. Gun violence never solves anything," said Calverley.

Local perspective:

The shooting rattled Taneisha Ortega’s family.

"My daughter was laying down on the bed watching T.V. and the bullet came right through the window and then she was screaming," said Ortega.

Ortega says she watched and tried to help the 19-year-old before he passed away and described it as a haunting encounter.

"And I was just trying to keep him awake, you know, like, tell him don’t go to sleep, don’t go to sleep, you know?," said Ortega.

What we don't know:

While the affidavit mentions both Robertson and the 19-year-old exchanged gunfire, it does not specify who shot first.

Both appear to have displayed a weapon around the same time, but no weapon was found on the 19-year-old, according to police records.

It’s unclear if someone else was with him and out of sight during the shooting.

The 19-year-old has not been publicly identified and his family also lives in the neighborhood but declined to comment.