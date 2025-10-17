Scuba expert says NTX 12-year-old's death highlights risky training practices

The Brief Experts say the scuba death of 12-year-old Dylan Harrison highlights risks tied to large instructor-to-student ratios. Her class met certification limits but had poor visibility, and Dylan was paired with another 12-year-old diver. A scuba training expert says no student should ever be "lost" during instruction, calling the death preventable.



The death of a 12-year-old Rockwall girl in a scuba class is raising the debate about instructor-to-student ratios.

Friday, FOX 4 spoke with an expert from Florida who trains scuba instructors about the topic.

Scuba expert speaks on class risks

Ross Neil

Video is surfacing for the first time of 12-year-old Dylan Harrison getting into the lake at the Scuba Ranch in Terrell.

Dylan wanted to get her scuba certificate, just like her dad and grandfather had.

According to guidelines set by training certification agencies, eight students to an instructor is the max allowed. If there is an additional dive master, there can be a max of 10 students.

Dylan's class was within that range with eight students, an instructor and a dive master.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Ross Neil, based in Key Largo, Florida, instructs scuba trainers. He says numerous factors in Dylan's training could have contributed to her tragic end.

"A 12-year-old can absolutely dive. A 10-year-old can absolutely dive," said Neil. "But you have to set it up so that they can succeed.

"Maxing out your ratios is not a way to succeed. Those ratios are there for blue water, when you can see," Neil continued.

Poor visibility

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Aug. 16 was the day of Dylan's open water certification class. According to multiple witnesses, the visibility at the Scuba Ranch was poor that day — about the length of your arm in front of you.

Neil began his career teaching in low visibility water.

"You need to be able to account for every student that's underwater. You need to be able to see them," Neil said.

Risky partner pairing

Mitchell and Heather Harrison thought their daughter would be paired up with the dive master.

Instead, she ended up being paired up with a 12-year-old boy.

Dylan Harrison preparing to dive

"In a scuba course, what we're trying to do is teach people how, first of all, to stop, think, breathe. Take time, fix the problem," Neil said.

"Putting two new decision makers together may not be the best idea," Neil said.

"If I have two, specifically two 12-year-olds, I'm going to be looking at lowering my ratio again, because that's a lot of variables," Neil said.

Featured article

High number of variables

How many variables an instructor can manage has been a debate since 2013, when 12-year-old David Tuvell died in a lake in Utah.

And the debate was renewed in 2020 when 18-year-old Linnea Mills sank to the bottom of 500-foot lake after being over-weighted.

Her instructor had no idea she was missing.

Attorney David Concannon, who is now assisting the Harrison's, was involved in both of those cases.

Scuba trainee lost in class

According to witness statements given to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Dylan was lost. Neil says losing a student in a scuba instruction class is unthinkable.

"It absolutely breaks my heart, because everything that we train for, everything that we teach for, is to mitigate problems," Neil said.

FOX 4 reached out to both the Scuba Ranch and Scuba Toys, who ran Dylan's certification class.

They say they cannot comment due to the active investigation.