Scuba expert who witnessed NTX 12-year-old's death questions ongoing investigation

The Brief A scuba instructor says he helped recover 12-year-old Dylan Harrison after she went missing during a certification dive. He claims investigators haven’t collected dive computer data, calling it a major oversight. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains an open criminal investigation.



A scuba instructor who was at the scene in Rockwall when a 12-year-old girl died during a diving class is sharing new details about the investigation.

He said in his interview with FOX 4 he hasn't been able to share the story of witnessing the girl's death with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

When he reached out to them soon after Dylan Harrison's Aug. 16 death, the agency allegedly said their investigation was closed. They now say it's still an open criminal investigation.

North Texas scuba death

The backstory:

Dylan loved being in water. She was at the Scuba Ranch in Terrell to get her diving certification this summer. She would have been the third generation of divers in her family.

The fatal incident happened nearly two months ago, and the girl's family still has little information about what happened.

Many of the answers the family is looking for could be found in the dive computers worn by Dylan, her instructor, and the dive master. But their attorney has found the Kaufman County Sheriff's office has still not retrieved or analyzed that data and one of the computers has since been "lost."

Expert witness from the scene

Richard Thomas

What's new:

Richard Thomas is the owner of International Scuba in Carrollton. He was out at the Scuba Ranch that morning to train a group of scuba instructors.

Thomas spoke with FOX 4 on Thursday to share his concerns about the investigation. First, he described what he witnessed as bystanders realized Dylan was in trouble.

‘No one was doing anything’

What they're saying:

"When we finally realized it was a girl in water lost from her class, all my instructors had gear already. I had them get in," Thomas said.

"I ran over to the other shop's pavilion."

"When I arrived, no one was doing anything. They were all standing shell-shocked."

Thomas then began trying to figure out where the instructor was.

Concerns about Dylan's instructor

"I asked, ‘Who is the instructor here? Is there a professional here?’ No one answered," Thomas said. "A lady walked down. I said, ‘Is there an instructor here?’ She said, ‘Yes, my husband.’ I said, ‘Where is he?’ She said, 'He's standing right in front of you.'"

Dylan's instructor, William Armstrong, is an assistant deputy chief with the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

"At that point, I asked, ‘What is going on? Where did you see her last? I have people in the water, help me out,'" Thomas said.

"He started telling me, 'I didn't do anything wrong.' I said, ‘Divers get separated frequently, it could have happened to me. Tell me where you saw her last so we can begin a search.’ It was very difficult to get information out of him," Thomas said.

Thomas also has concerns about how long Armstrong was out of the water before rescue attempts began for Dylan.

"He was bone dry. I went to the hospital with the family, and I was still wet running into the hospital, so I have questions about that," Thomas said.

Thomas says his diver managed to locate Harrison within only seven minutes of searching.

"Seven minutes is the time people are able to be brought back from a drowning, potentially," Thomas said.

His affidavit shows he found her in about 45 feet of water.

"We were not ready to respond to something like that. We were not at a fire station waiting to go to something like this. They responded heroically. We responded with information we had at the time, which was to try to save her," Thomas said.

Dive computer data

What's next:

Thomas says he's speaking out in hopes the Harrisons will be able to get justice for Dylan, their only child.

He's concerned to learn that an investigator with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said in an email to the family's attorney on Oct. 1 that he had been in contact with the dive master and dive instructor and "no data is to be recovered" from the dive computers.

Thomas says collecting that data is standard protocol, even when minor incidents with divers happen.

"It is unbelievable they have not gotten those computers and gotten the data off of them," Thomas said.