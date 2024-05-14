Scottie Scheffler welcomes son ahead of PGA Championship

article

The world’s top golfer can now add Dad to his resume.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, announced the birth of their first baby – a boy named Bennet.

The Schefflers said Bennet was born last week but didn’t release the exact date.

Scheffler, who grew up in North Texas, is set to compete in the PGA Championship starting Thursday in Kentucky.

The new dad is the odds-on favorite to win his third major championship tournament.