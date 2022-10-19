Scooters returning to Dallas? City accepting permits for companies to bring them back with new rules

Rentable scooters and bikes will return to the streets of Dallas soon.

On Wednesday, the city opened up the application process for companies that offer shared dockless vehicles.

The companies will be able to apply for a permit from Oct. 19 until Nov. 4.

The city says it will then issue permits to three companies for 2022-2023.

Each company will be allowed to put out 500 bikes and e-scooters. That number will be allowed to increase every three months based on ridership and the number of complaints.

In order to avoid issues that got the city to ban the bikes and scooters in 2020 companies must follow certain rules.

The city has established new parking rules, as well as "No Ride Zones" and "Slow Ride Zones". There will also be limits on the number of units companies can park on each block.

The city ordered rental companies like Uber, Lyft and Bird to cease operations in 2020 due to safety concerns and public complaints.

"We have heard from a number of residents and stakeholders who are excited for the program to return, and with the new rules in place we anticipate addressing previous concerns about the program while promoting multi-modal transportation," said Dallas Department of Transportation Director Ghassan Khankarli.

No exact date has been given for the return of the bikes and scooters.