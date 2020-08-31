Dallas orders electric rental scooters off the streets

article

The city of Dallas is taking electric rental scooters off the streets.

The announcement was made Monday evening in a press release from city hall.

The city is ordering rental companies to cease operations by Wednesday and to collect all their scooters by Friday.

The city's transportation department says it received complaints about public safety and users not following the rules.

Police and the city plan to host community meetings about potential options in the future for scooters while they remain off the roads.