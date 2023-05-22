Rental scooters making return to Dallas this week

Electric scooters are making their return to the City of Dallas this month.

500 Bird scooters will officially return to Dallas on May 31, with a few coming to the streets on Wednesday for a "soft launch."

The company Superpedestrian will also have a soft launch on the 24th with a full launch of 500 scooters on the 31st. The company tells FOX 4 that includes 400 standing scooters and 100 seated scooters.

Dallas tried allowing scooters in 2018 but ended up banning them in 2020 because of safety concerns.

The city made a series of adjustments and restrictions in order to allow the rentable scooters back on the street,

Lime, Bird and Superpedestrian will each be allowed to operate a few hundreds scooters to make things more manageable. The city says they will raise the amount of scooters if companies can prove there is more demand.

The city will also limit rentals to 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

They scooters will have a maximum speed limit of 20 mph or 10 mph in areas that the city deems slow-ride zones like Deep Ellum. The rental companies can remotely enforce those speed limits and automatically shut the scooters down in Dallas’ no-ride zones.

Companies will face tougher penalties for not following the city’s regulations and riders could face fines of up to $20 for not parking the scooters correctly when they’re done. Riders will actually have to provide a photo of their parking spot.

Bird says its believes its 500 scooters will replace 225,000+ car trips over the course of its first full year in Dallas.

FOX 4 has reached out to Lime about when its scooters will be on the streets of Dallas. The post will be updated with information about its plans.