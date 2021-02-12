School districts looking ahead to be prepared for winter weather expected to hit North Texas

School districts across North Texas are looking ahead to the weather forecast for next week.

Monday's a holiday for many, when there could be some winter weather, but more snow is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Some districts plan to stick to virtual learning to keep kids in class.

Roughly half of Dallas ISD students are learning virtually during the pandemic, so once winter weather hits, the district isn’t looking to cancel classes as we’ve all seen in the past, rather, move all students online.

Students and their parents are having to prepare for severe winter weather and the possibility of changes to school days.

Keith Dixon lives down the street from Sellers Middle School in Garland, but he picked up his 7th grade son Friday because he said it was too cold to walk home.

Garland ISD is in school Monday, President’s Day, and the district is already preparing all students to be learning virtually because of winter weather.

It’s not the only district planning to move all students online next week.

"It’s a lot easier now to say, instead of a day off, we can have a day on at home to do this," said Susana Cordova, deputy superintendent of leading and learning for Dallas ISD.

Dallas ISD is off for Monday’s holiday, but once it returns, it has no plans to cancel classes due to weather.

The district plans to instruct virtually.

"Our kids have already lost so much instructional time, that we want to make sure that we’re maximizing every opportunity for learning that we have," Cordova said.

Though there is a caveat. The district will reserve the option to cancel if there are widespread power outages affecting connectivity.

"You can’t learn virtually if you can’t log on," Cordova added.

More districts are making similar decisions.

Mesquite ISD said "all students and teachers should be prepared for 100% remote learning online if school buildings are closed next week."

[REPORTER: "Could this be the new norm?"]

"I absolutely think it can be the new norm, that we don’t have to cancel school because of weather," Cordova said.

Maybe not the best of news for kids who enjoy getting out of school to play outside in snow.

Some parents understand the disadvantages of virtual learning, but believe it’s better than nothing during severe weather.

"So, I say it’s better to stay at school, but if we have to do it at home, we’ll do our best," Dixon said.

Districts are preparing for winter weather and the online learning shift, and most will be waiting until next week to make final decisions relating to scheduling.