Several schools closed after powerful storms sweep through North Texas

Published  March 5, 2025 6:43am CST
Education
FOX 4

Several North Texas schools canceled classes again after severe storms Tuesday morning left campuses without power.

School closures

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, March 5:

  • McKinney High School
  • Hanes Elementary School
  • De Zavala Middle School
  • Cardwell Career Preparatory Center

All other schools in Irving and McKinney will be open Wednesday and will operate on a normal schedule. District officials expect power to be restored by Thursday, March 6, allowing classes to resume as usual.

Storm damage across DFW

Cedar Hill home's roof partially collapses

A homeowner lost part of his roof during the severe weather. It came crashing into his living room just moments after his wife got off the couch.

The backstory:

Severe storms with wind gusts up to 70 mph caused widespread damage across North Texas early Tuesday. Nearly 300,000 power outages were reported in Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties.

In Carrollton, strong winds snapped utility poles in half, knocked down fences, and damaged several rooftops. FOX 4 viewers across the region also reported downed trees, fallen power lines, and displaced fences. The National Weather Service recorded gusts as high as 76 mph in Plano.

Straight line wind damage in Carrollton

Powerful straight line winds are to blame after utility poles were snapped in half, fences were blown over and several homes saw roof damage.

Irving tornado

Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Irving

A brief EF-1 tornado was part of the storm that heavily damaged apartment buildings and businesses. It brought down several power lines and trees.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Irving early Tuesday, with winds reaching 110 mph.

The Irving Fire Department deemed De Zavala Middle School unsafe due to downed power lines and a gas leak. The school was closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday, according to Irving ISD.

The Source: Information in this article comes from statements made by McKinney ISD and Irving ISD, the National Weather Service, Oncor power outage reports, and information gathered by FOX 4 reporters.

