Several schools closed after powerful storms sweep through North Texas

Several North Texas schools canceled classes again after severe storms Tuesday morning left campuses without power.

School closures

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, March 5:

McKinney High School

Hanes Elementary School

De Zavala Middle School

Cardwell Career Preparatory Center

All other schools in Irving and McKinney will be open Wednesday and will operate on a normal schedule. District officials expect power to be restored by Thursday, March 6, allowing classes to resume as usual.

Storm damage across DFW

The backstory:

Severe storms with wind gusts up to 70 mph caused widespread damage across North Texas early Tuesday. Nearly 300,000 power outages were reported in Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties.

In Carrollton, strong winds snapped utility poles in half, knocked down fences, and damaged several rooftops. FOX 4 viewers across the region also reported downed trees, fallen power lines, and displaced fences. The National Weather Service recorded gusts as high as 76 mph in Plano.

Irving tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed that a brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Irving early Tuesday, with winds reaching 110 mph.

The Irving Fire Department deemed De Zavala Middle School unsafe due to downed power lines and a gas leak. The school was closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday, according to Irving ISD.