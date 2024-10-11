Scam Alert: Owners of lost pets being targeted

article

Dallas Police are warning residents of the latest scam, and some residents of Dallas are being targeted. Police say a telephone scammer is targeting residents who post their lost pets to PawBoost.

The scammers are posing as members of the DAS Urgent Care Team and claiming pets are at Dallas Animal Services, requiring expensive lifesaving surgery. They are demanding payment via CashApp.

Dallas Animal services does not use CashApp and there is no Urgent Care Team at DAS.

The Dallas Animal Services will never request payment over the phone. They will not withhold lifesaving care for injured pets who have been found, or charge owners for this care.

If you receive a call from this scammer, do not provide any payment information.

If you have been targeted, please file a report with the Dallas Police Department and contact them at DASPIO@dallas.gov.