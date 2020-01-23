Sauteed Spaghetti Squash

1 ea Spaghetti Squash

2 cup Water

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Cracked Black Pepper

1 tsp Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Parmesan, grated

1 tsp Parsley, minced

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds.

Season the inside of the squash with salt and pepper.

Place in a roasting pan cut side down with water and cover with aluminum foil.

Bake in oven for covered for 45 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Using a fork, scoop the spaghetti strands out of the squash.

Heat a sauté pan over medium heat then add the olive oil and garlic

Sweat garlic until slightly toasted then add the squash and sauté for 2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, remove from heat and place squash on a plate or bowl.