Sauteed Spaghetti Squash
1 ea Spaghetti Squash
2 cup Water
2 tsp Salt
2 tsp Cracked Black Pepper
1 tsp Garlic, minced
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Tbsp Parmesan, grated
1 tsp Parsley, minced
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut the spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds.
- Season the inside of the squash with salt and pepper.
- Place in a roasting pan cut side down with water and cover with aluminum foil.
- Bake in oven for covered for 45 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
- Using a fork, scoop the spaghetti strands out of the squash.
- Heat a sauté pan over medium heat then add the olive oil and garlic
- Sweat garlic until slightly toasted then add the squash and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper, remove from heat and place squash on a plate or bowl.
- Freshly grate parmesan over the top, drizzle olive oil over the top and garnish with chopped parsley.
