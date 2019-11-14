Saugus High School choir director rushes to treat wounded student after gunman opens fire on campus

A choir director at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, rushed to the aid of a student who was shot when a classmate opened fire and killed two other students on campus Thursday.

Authorities said a 16-year-old suspect began shooting in the quad of the school around 7:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered six victims, including the gunman, who had turned the weapon on himself. It was allegedly his 16th birthday, authorities said.

Two of the victims – a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy – died at the hospital, authorities said. The other victims were two girls, 14 and 15, and another 14-year-old boy. Their identities were not released.

Choir director Katie Holt said that one of the wounded victims came into her classroom and said she’d been hit. Holt had a gunshot wound kit and rendered aid to the student.

She said as she dressed the wound, the young girl mentioned another wound in her shoulder.

“I used what I could to dress her other wound and she was responsive, she was joking around a little bit. She was really strong,” Holt said.

The girl, who was later identified as Addison by her aunt, was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center where she underwent surgery.

Her aunt said she was in stable condition.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.