Sanger PD release video of arrest that got former 'Officer of the Year' fired, charged

The Sanger Police Department released dash camera video of a traffic stop that led to one of its officers being fired and charged.

Former police sergeant Cole Thompson was fired and is facing charges after allegedly using excessive force during an arrest last October.

Cole Thompson (Source: Denton County Jail)

On October 23, Sanger officers were called about a vehicle disturbance.

After pulling the car over, officers ordered the driver out of the vehicle and told him to walk toward the back.

The driver complied, according to Sanger police, but Sergeant Thompson used physical force and a taser while trying to put handcuffs on them.

The dash camera video released by Sanger PD shows Thompson throw the driver to the ground.

In December, Thompson was fired by Sanger Police after an internal investigation.

Police say the investigation determined that the use of force report filed by Thompson did not match what was captured on video.

On March 30, a Grand Jury indicted Thompson on one count of official oppression and one count of assault.

READ MORE: Former Sanger 'Officer of the Year' charged with oppression, assault for use of force during arrest

Jail records show Thompson was booked into the Denton County Jail on April 5 and released $10,000 bond.

Thompson had been with the Sanger Police Department since February 2020, and according to a social media post was named the 2020 Sanger Police Department Officer of the Year.