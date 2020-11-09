Sanger ISD closes middle school, high school due to COVID-19 outbreak

article

A school district in Denton County is closing its middle and high schools due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sanger ISD's middle and high schools are now back to virtual learning, and it will last through Thanksgiving break.

Currently, the district’s pandemic dashboard indicates 23 students and 8 staff members are COVID-19 positive at the high school. Even more who may have been exposed are quarantining.

Sanger ISD Superintendent Dr. Tommy Hunter said: “Both the middle school and the high school campuses had 15% to 18% of their student body at home due to positive cases or quarantining.”

Several staff members on Monday were seen on campus. However, the superintendent says staffing challenges are part of the decision to return to virtual learning.

“It is a struggle to find adequate numbers of substitutes to cover these vacant classes,” Dr. Hunter said.

The middle school campus has one infected staff member and two students who are positive.

The district’s elementary schools remain open.

The superintendent says the district is not seeing a high correlation between older students who tested positive and younger siblings.