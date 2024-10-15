Irving woman charged with murder for man's stabbing death

article

An Irving woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death over the weekend.

Police were called to an apartment complex off Rolston Road Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Alvaro Lozano Ortiz had been stabbed. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

A witness told police they saw 21-year-old Sandra Roman Solorzano stabbing Ortiz. She then ran away, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say Solorzano knew at least one person who lived there. However, police did not clarify if that person was Ortiz or someone else.

It’s also unclear how Solorzano and Ortiz knew each other.

Solorzano is charged with murder. She is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $500,000 bond.