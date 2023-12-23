Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with DWI after crashing into Dallas PD vehicle

West Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Police said a 51-year-old man was arrested for DWI after crashing into a Dallas PD vehicle that was on scene of a previous crash overnight Friday.

The initial crash happened just after 7 p.m. Police are investigating whether street racing caused that crash.

While police were still on scene investigating, a vehicle that police said was driven by Samuel Cooks crashed into a police vehicle that had its emergency lights on just after midnight.

Two officers were in the vehicle at the time. They were treated at a local hospital and released.

Cooks was taken into custody and charged with DWI.