Salmon toast recipe from Two Hands | The Ten
Ingredients:
- 1 pc sourdough, toasted
- 50 g herbed cream cheese (made in-house with cream cheese, sour cream, Corto olive oil, kewpie mayo, whole-grain mustard, kosher salt, chopped dill, Italian parsley, chives, and lemon juice)
- 60 g smoked salmon
- 60 g pickled zucchini (zucchini thin-sliced with a mandolin and pickled in-house with kosher salt, red wine vinegar, Corto olive oil, and ground black pepper)
- 1 poached egg
- 5 g parsley-dill mix
- 2 g parsley-chive oil (made in-house)
- 1 g buzz chilli
- 2 g micro shiso
Directions:
1. Toast the bread.
2. Top the toasted bread with the herbed cream cheese.
3. Make a rosette with the smoked salmon and place on one side of the toast.
4. Make a rosette with the pickled zucchini and place in the middle of toast.
5. Add a warm poached egg to the other side of the toast.
6. Top with the parsley-dill mix.
7. Add red shiso on top.
8. Garnish with parsley-chive oil and buzz chilli.