Salad and Go closing all Texas and Oklahoma stores as headquarters returns to Arizona

article

The Brief Salad and Go is closing all 41 locations across Texas and Oklahoma to refocus operations on its original markets in Arizona and Nevada. The company’s headquarters will move from Coppell, Texas, back to Arizona following a strategic business assessment by new CEO Mike Tattersfield. While the chain intends to return to the region eventually, no specific timeline has been provided for when these markets might reopen.



The salad chain Salad and Go confirmed it's closing all its stores in Texas and Oklahoma, while the company looks to move its headquarters from Coppell back to the franchise’s home state of Arizona.

Closing Texas and Oklahoma Locations

What we know:

The drive-thru salad chain Salad and Go confirmed it's closing all its stores in Texas and Oklahoma, while moving its headquarters from Coppell back to the franchise’s home state of Arizona.

In Fall 2025, the chain announced the closure of 41 stores in Texas and Oklahoma. After this announcement, Salad and Go is still set to have atleast 70 locations remaining in both Arizona and Nevada.

Related article

Why Salad and Go is leaving Texas

Mike Tattersfield

What they're saying:

Mike Tattersfield took over as Salad and Go's CEO earlier this year after serving as Krispy Kreme's CEO for nearly a decade. He issued this statement to FOX 4 regarding the decision:

"After assessing our business, we made the decision to exit our Texas and Oklahoma markets and refocus on strengthening our core operations in Arizona and Nevada. This step positions Salad and Go for long-term success and ensures we are able to keep delivering on our mission of making fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable. We're grateful to our team members in Texas and Oklahoma for the care they brought every day, and we deeply appreciate the communities that welcomed Salad and Go. Texas and Oklahoma are important markets to us, and we intend to return when the time is right," said Salad and Go CEO Mike Tattersfield.