Discussions underway for rebuilding historic Dallas church damaged by fire

Leaders of a Dallas church that caught fire this week say they are beginning to discuss the timeline for rebuilding.

There was a fire at Saintsville Church of God in Christ on Tuesday.

The fire damaged several classrooms and the fellowship hall.

While the lead pastor for the church says they will not be having service inside the church this weekend, he says there will be Zoom meetings soon to update the church community on the next steps.

The cause of the fire has not been released.