Saginaw police officers involved in shooting

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The Brief Saginaw police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning on North Creek Drive. They were at a home to serve a felony arrest warrant and said the suspect resisted arrest. The suspect was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.



Officers with the Saginaw Police Department were involved in a shooting on Thursday.

What we know:

Saginaw police confirmed it happened around 8 a.m. as officers were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in the 1300 block of North Creek Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed numerous police vehicles and crime scene tape around a home in a residential neighborhood near Highway 287, north of Fort Worth.

Police said the male suspect resisted arrest and became involved in a physical confrontation with the officers. One officer fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

CLEAT, a local police union, confirmed on social media that all officers are okay. The union sent one of its attorneys to the scene.

The Texas Rangers were also called in to conduct an independent investigation and will present their findings to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

Saginaw police asked the community for patience as investigators work to determine all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case.

"Our department remains committed to justice and transparency throughout the investigative process," the department said in a news release.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.