Saginaw lifts boil water notice after testing confirms water is safe

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The Brief Saginaw has lifted the boil water notice after laboratory tests confirmed the water supply is safe and free of contamination. Residents can resume normal water use but should flush faucets and discard any ice made during the service disruption. Bottled water distribution has ceased following the successful repair of the water main break that triggered the initial alert.



A boil water notice issued for the City of Saginaw following a water main break has been lifted after testing confirmed the water is safe, according to city officials.

Safety testing results and water quality

What we know:

Tarrant County Public Health laboratory results showed no contamination in the city’s water system, allowing the notice to be rescinded. The city also ended bottled water distribution that had been available behind Saginaw City Hall.

Residents can now resume normal water use, including drinking, cooking and bathing.

As a precaution, residents may flush household plumbing by running faucets for several minutes and discarding any ice made during the notice period.

Saginaw water main break

The backstory:

The notice was originally issued May 1, 2026, after a water main break caused low water pressure and service disruptions across the system, prompting state regulators to require precautionary measures.

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What they're saying:

City officials said the public water system completed corrective actions and submitted test results to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which confirmed the water no longer needed to be boiled as of May 2.