Saginaw lawyer killed by man she was romantically involved with, police say

Police are investigating the murder of an attorney from Saginaw.

Police at first thought she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound but later figured out the man who called to report it is her suspected killer.

45-year-old Kimberly Knapp was known as a passionate and thorough defense attorney in Tarrant County.

The network of lawyers who knew her and many in the legal community are coping with her sudden death and developing details of the arrested man, Rance Magby, who police say killed her.

Leigh Davis is president of the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association where Knapp was a member. Davis is not in any way involved with Knapp’s death investigation but says simply the legal community will miss her greatly.

"She was always enthusiastic. She was always somebody that always came in wanting to work hard, wanting to do well for her clients," he said.

Saginaw police say Magby was arrested 12 hours after he called 911 on Monday night around 10 p.m. They say Magby suggested Knapp had shot herself.

Police and paramedics responded to the home on Lottie Lane in Saginaw to what was at first considered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say Knapp was discovered on the bed with a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to JPS Hospital but died a short time later.

Police confirm Knapp and Magby were romantically involved, but no other details have been released.

Knapp’s family on Thursday issued a statement saying, "Our hearts are shattered by the sudden and senseless loss of our precious Kim. Nothing will ever replace her beautiful smile, sharp and funny wit, and the wonderful way she made us feel. We love you Kim always and forever and will not rest until justice is done."

Knapp, originally from Oklahoma, earned her law degree from Baylor University and for years had considered Tarrant County home.

"It’s something to have your friend just taken away with no notice, no expectation," Davis said. "And in these kind of circumstances make it even harder."

A visitation and funeral service is set for Sunday and Monday. Knapp will be laid to rest in Oklahoma.