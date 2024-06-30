1 shot near Saginaw Fourth of July celebration, police say

article

One person was shot near a Fourth of July celebration at Saginaw High School on Saturday night, according to police.

Fort Worth police say the shooting happened in the 6900 block of Blue Mound Road, around 9:24 p.m.

At least one suspect pulled a gun and started firing after a large group of people started fighting, according to police.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The website for the City of Saginaw said the fireworks for the celebration were scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., just minutes before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Fort Worth police say they are actively investigating.