Saginaw brothers killed in wreck near Boswell High School

There will be specially trained counselors at Boswell High School in the Fort Worth suburb of Saginaw after two bothers were killed in a car accident.

The fatal crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Bailey Boswell Road, which is not far from the school.

Fort Worth police said Isaiah and Elijah Lopez were in a car that collided head on with a pickup truck.

The two brothers died and three people in the truck were hurt.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD administrators confirmed Isaiah was a senior and Elijah was a freshman at Boswell High.

Our school community is in shock with the loss of Isaiah and Elijah. As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community. The loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer," Boswell Principal Nika Davis said in a letter to parents.

The school will have grief counselors available on campus this week to support their family and friends.

A prayer vigil was also held on the school’s baseball field Wednesday night.

Both Isaiah and Elijah played baseball for the school.

