Sachse capital murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

The man who robbed and killed a Sachse father will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office said 43-year-old Brandon Dale of Dallas was recently found guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutors said he killed 38-year-old Salah Eid in June of 2021.

Sachse police conducted a welfare check on Eid after he failed to show up for work for several days. They found his body inside his home with blunt-force head injuries and stabbing wounds.

During the trial, jurors watched video from a neighbor’s security camera that showed three people, including Dale, entering Eid’s home just before midnight on the night of his death.

The three men were later seen on video loading items into vehicles, including two of the victims’ vehicles. One of those vehicles was later found abandoned in a parking lot.

Evidence from cellphone data also placed Eid’s stolen phone inside a storage facility owned by Dale. And text messages on Dale’s phone revealed plans to rob and kill the victim.

"Dale's conviction was only possible due to the relentless and meticulous efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies. The victim was a generous and respected member of our community, and the brutal nature of his death highlights Brandon Dale's greed and violence. With Dale now behind bars for life, our community is safer," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in this case, so Dale was given an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for his capital murder conviction.

The DA’s office did not provide an update on the other two capital murder suspects.