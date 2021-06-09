Expand / Collapse search

Sachse man likely murdered in his own home, police say

By FOX 4 Staff
Collin County
FOX 4
SACHSE, Texas - Police in Sachse, northwest of Dallas, think a man who was found dead at his home was murdered.

Officers found the body of 38-year-old Salah Eid inside the home Monday night.

Police have not said how he died but believe someone else killed him.

They did not release any information about a suspect.

The Texas Rangers are helping the Sachse Police Department investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 972-495-2005.