Sachse man likely murdered in his own home, police say
SACHSE, Texas - Police in Sachse, northwest of Dallas, think a man who was found dead at his home was murdered.
Officers found the body of 38-year-old Salah Eid inside the home Monday night.
Police have not said how he died but believe someone else killed him.
They did not release any information about a suspect.
The Texas Rangers are helping the Sachse Police Department investigate the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 972-495-2005.