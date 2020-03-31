'RVs for MDs' lends a place to stay for health care workers

The workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight have enough to worry about inside a hospital. That worry continues when they go home to their families.

But what if they didn’t have to go home? It was that idea that sparked "RVs for MDs to fight the coronavirus."

"This is what America should really be about," said Holly Haggard, co-founder. "It is pure love."

It’s a match-making Facebook page born out of necessity. RVs, 5th wheels, trailers, even a furnished home, all made available for doctors and nurses who don’t want to risk bringing the coronavirus home with them.

"The main thing about our group is it's all free," Haggard said. "These are people giving their campers and RVs out of the goodness of their own heart."

This all started one week ago when Emily Phillips got worried enough to do something. Her husband is an emergency room doctor.

"He sees up to 100 patients a day sometimes," Phillips said. "We don't know what he's bringing in."

So she put out the call, looking to rent a mobile home for him to stay. And three hours later, a mutual friend did her one better.

"It's got a bed and you're going to love it. She's just going to give it to you.' And I'm like, 'Are you are serious, she's never met me,'" Phillips said.

Hours later these two Texas ladies partnered to create RVs for MDs.

"We're just the connectors. We don't do anything else but connect these people," Haggard said.

It is connecting roughly 300 people all over the country, including many people in Michigan like Dale Huber who is offering up his family's RV.

"We picked it up a year ago," Huber said. "I did some traveling last summer and really enjoyed it. It doesn't look like we'll be using it any time soon so might as well make it useful."

It is his way of feeling helpful in an otherwise helpless time.

"It's nice to be able to step up and do something above and beyond that for those who are doing so much for us," Huber said.

The RVs for MDs group is open to the public. There is a legal form to fill out, waiving any liability. Then it is up to the people to make the connection that makes the most sense.

