Runoff set for Jan. 30 for Slaton’s Texas House District 2 seat

Gov. Greg Abbott set a runoff election date for an open seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Republicans Brent Money and Jill Dutton were the top two finishers in this month’s special election in District 2, which includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.

They’re running to replace Bryan Slaton.

The House voted unanimously in May to expel Slaton after an investigation revealed he gave a teenage intern alcohol and then had sex with her.

Early voting in the runoff begins Jan. 22.

The election is on Jan. 30.

The winner will serve out the remainder of Slaton’s term.