Expand / Collapse search

Runoff set for Jan. 30 for Slaton’s Texas House District 2 seat

By
Published 
Texas Politics
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Royse City Rep. Bryan Slaton had sex with intern, staffer alleges in complaint

New details are emerging from the complaint against North Texas lawmaker Bryan Slaton that claim the Republican representative from Royse City had sex with an intern two weeks ago.

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott set a runoff election date for an open seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Republicans Brent Money and Jill Dutton were the top two finishers in this month’s special election in District 2, which includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.

They’re running to replace Bryan Slaton.

The House voted unanimously in May to expel Slaton after an investigation revealed he gave a teenage intern alcohol and then had sex with her.

Related

Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927
article

Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927

The unanimous vote followed an investigation that determined the Royse City Republican had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with an aide.

Early voting in the runoff begins Jan. 22.

The election is on Jan. 30.

The winner will serve out the remainder of Slaton’s term.