Royse City woman honored for saving choking baby's life

A Royse City woman was honored on Tuesday for helping save the life of a choking baby.

The Red Cross gave Liz Clifton a "Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action" at Royse City's city council meeting on Tuesday night.

Clifton heard a couple screaming for help while shopping at a Walmart in December.

The couple's 14-month-old son Wilder was choking.

Clifton rushed over and noticed the baby was losing color.

"I'm not sure really why I did it, but I went up to him and said, ‘hand me the baby,’" Clifton said. "I flipped the baby over and began doing the back blows to clear the airway and after two back blows the baby started crying, so I knew he was breathing and that was it, handed him back to his Dad."

Wilder, now three months old, is doing well.

His parents say he choked on pieces of a candy cane his older sibling put in the shopping cart.

Clifton hopes her story inspires others to learn how to perform life-saving procedures.