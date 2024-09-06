16-year-old charged in shooting death of Royse City High School student

article

The Brief A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to Alexander Villegas' death. Initial reports said Villegas, an 18-year-old Royse City High School student, accidentally shot himself. Police re-interviewed witnesses after physical evidence did not match their story.



Royse City police have charged a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Royse City High School student.

Initial reports from police said that Alexander Villegas was handling a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

"Physical evidence did not support what was first reported," wrote Royse City Police in a press release.

Royse City PD says they re-interviewed three juveniles who were there at the time of the shooting.

Police now say a 16-year-old friend of Villegas was negligently handling the gun when it went off and hit the 18-year-old.

The shooting is believed to be accidental, but the 16-year-old has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The 16-year-old's name will not be released due to their age.