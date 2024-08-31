Royse City High School student dies after accidental shooting, police say

article

The Brief 18-year-old Alexander Villegas has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. Villegas told police he was handling a gun, and it accidentally went off. Villegas was a Royse City High School student.



A Royse City High School student is dead after he accidentally shot himself, according to Royse City Police.

Police were called to County Road 2597 around 11 p.m. on Friday.

They found 18-year-old Alexander Villegas, who had been shot in the stomach.

Villegas told police he was handling the gun when it accidentally went off.

Police and fire crews administered first aid to the teen. Villegas was later rushed to the hospital where he died.

"The Royse City Police Department extends its deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Alexander Villegas for their tragic and sudden loss," wrote the department in a statement.

Royse City PD says the incident is under investigation.