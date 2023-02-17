Man charged with murder after his estranged wife found dead in Royse City home

article

Royse City police arrested a man accused of killing his estranged wife at her home on Thursday.

Corey Wayne Griffin has been charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Chelsea Loren Griffin.

The investigation began just after noon on Thursday, when Royse City PD officers were called out for a welfare check at a home in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive.

Responding officers reported finding signs of a struggle, including "broken glass and overturned furniture."

They continued to search the home and found Chelsea dead in her kitchen.

Investigators identified Corey as a suspect in the death of his estranged wife.

He was found in Rockwall and taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.