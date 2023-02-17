Man charged with murder after his estranged wife found dead in Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police arrested a man accused of killing his estranged wife at her home on Thursday.
Corey Wayne Griffin has been charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Chelsea Loren Griffin.
The investigation began just after noon on Thursday, when Royse City PD officers were called out for a welfare check at a home in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive.
Responding officers reported finding signs of a struggle, including "broken glass and overturned furniture."
They continued to search the home and found Chelsea dead in her kitchen.
Investigators identified Corey as a suspect in the death of his estranged wife.
He was found in Rockwall and taken into custody.
No further details have been released at this time.