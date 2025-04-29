Royse City ISD middle school student cut with craft knife during fight

article

The Brief Two female students got into a fight in the Summers Middle School cafeteria this past Thursday morning. One student cut the other student with an X-ACTO-style knife. Criminal charges could be filed.



A student at Summers Middle School in Royse City was cut with a craft knife during a fight in the school’s cafeteria.

What we know:

Royse City ISD said the fight between two female students happened this past Thursday morning before the first bell rang.

One student allegedly attacked another student with an X-ACTO-style knife, resulting in lacerations on the second student’s arm.

Administrators and a school resource officer broke up the fight, then met with both students’ parents.

Fate police are also investigating to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

What they're saying:

"This situation is unacceptable on every level. The school’s administrative team, along with the SRO, will work to discover what led up to this event. The safety of every individual on our campus is our highest priority," Royse City ISD said in a letter to parents.

What we don't know:

The school district did not release the names or ages of anyone involved because of student privacy laws.

It’s also not clear how seriously the student was injured.